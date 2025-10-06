People angry with TVK leaders for goofing up, but eagerly await ‘darling’ Vijay’s personal visit

TIRUCHY: While everyone has been blaming the organisers as a whole for poor arrangement that led to devastation, the political leaders, public, fans and the TVK cadre have expressed their wrath against the second level leaders in the party for their ‘inexperience’ in organising such a mega event and spare the party president actor Vijay and are eagerly waiting for his personal visit to the bereaved families.

Vijay’s fans have appealed to the actor to pay a personal visit to the bereaved families, which conveys that anger, it seems, is not much pointed at the TVK chief.

“Though the Karur incident is an unfortunate event, we will continue to support our leader Vijay. He has already won the hearts of the youth in the State and is still the darling of the masses. Huge gatherings at his rallies are a testimony,” said a TVK cadre from Tiruchy on condition of anonymity.

The TVK cadre added that Vijay is in discussion with the legal experts, and party men are waiting for his next video. “As our leader said, we will come out braver and stronger and choose the spots carefully,” the cadre stressed and added that they have been asked to maintain silence as the investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, a section of TVK cadre headed by the Karur east district secretary G Balasubramani visited the bereaved families in Karur on Saturday and expressed condolences. Balasubramani said that they had visited the families as per the advice of the party president, actor Vijay, and stressed that the actor would visit Karur soon.

On Sunday, former TNCC president KS Alagiri blamed TVK’s inexperience for the tragedy, rejecting the conspiracy angle. “As the issue is under investigation, I cannot comment further. But still, blaming Vijay, the organisers, and the police is just for political advantage,” Alagiri said.

A few days ago, actor ‘Thaadi’ Balaji, who visited the spot, spoke in support of Vijay, claiming that he was innocent, as he cannot oversee every minute detail of the arrangements, after deputing a team of leaders to organise the event. “I blame the second-level leaders for their lethargic attitude or their inexperience in organising the event,” Balaji said and appealed to the police to initiate stringent action against those second-level leaders.