Peace in State ensured Rs 10 lakh crore investment in last 4 years, CM Stalin rebuffs poor L&O charges

CHENNAI: Against the backdrop of the opposition mounting political pressure on his government over the prevailing law and order situation in the State, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday proclaimed that industry and commerce was flourishing in Tamil Nadu due to peace ensured by his government.

Speaking at the annual Traders Day celebration organised by Vanigar Sangangalin Peravai (Federation of traders Associations) at Madhurantagam near here, Stalin said, "Industry and commerce will flourish only if a State is peaceful. We have developed Tamil Nadu as a peaceful State."

Reiterating that his Dravidian model government is called "dawn" for ushering in a new beginning in everyone's life each and every day, the Chief Minister said that in the last four years, over Rs 10 lakh crore worth of private investments have been brought to Tamil Nadu.

"The State is a pioneer in the Industrial Revolution. No other government has managed to achieve so much as the Dravidian model government has. In two days, we will enter the fifth year of the Dravidian model government. We are ready to continuously perform. I can proudly claim that we have achieved so much through the cooperation of all. I will continue to work for it," Stalin said, appealing to the traders to name their shops in Tamil.

Announcing a slew of measures for the welfare of the trading community, the Chief Minister said that orders would be issued soon to declare May 5 every year as the Traders Day officially.

Assuring that his government would be supportive of traders, Stalin said that as long as Dravidian movement existed, the State government would be supportive of traders.

Pointing out that about 84,496 members have enrolled in the Tamil Nadu Traders Welfare Board, the CM said that the welfare assistance provided to permanent members of the board would be increased to Rs 5 lakhs, and another extension would be provided for the enrolment of members to the board free of cost.

Announcing that traders opening business in the State in less than 500 sq ft space would be allowed to do business with self-attestation, the Chief Minister announced another three-year extension for the GO allowing shops to remain open 24 x 7 in Tamil Nadu.