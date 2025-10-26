PE teachers furious over education dept’s move on promotion

CHENNAI: The School Education Department’s decision to promote Physical Education (PE) teachers has been met with flak as PE teachers claim the department has not kept its promise.

Recently, the department announced to promote PE teachers working in State-run schools, including Corporation schools, to Director of PE grade II, if they meet necessary eligibility.

However, PE teachers allege that this was a regular promotion given every year and not the one promised. A senior PE teacher told DT Next, “This is a regular announcement, which should have been done in May or June but it was delayed. We were told that 400 PE teachers will be promoted to grade II and 150 to grade I, as there is a severe dearth of staff. But, this promise was not kept.”

Another senior PE teacher concurred and added that there were 2,000 PE teacher vacancies in TN government schools. “However, the sanctioned number is only 400. We have a severe shortage of PE teachers, even in Chennai schools,” he opined. “The State government prides itself on promoting sport among youth. Isn’t filling up enough PE teachers a basic step? Though there is yearly school upgradation, there is no change in the plight of PE teachers.”