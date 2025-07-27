PDS goes cashless: 10K fair price shops in TN now UPI-enabled

CHENNAI: In a significant step towards digital empowerment and ease of access, the Tamil Nadu government has introduced Unified Payments Interface (UPI) facilities in 10,661 fair price shops across the state.

The initiative aims to modernise the Public Distribution System (PDS) and promote cashless transactions among the public, a release from the state government said.

According to a statement from the government, Tamil Nadu operates a total of 37,328 fair price shops, delivering essential commodities—such as rice, wheat, sugar, tur dal, palm oil, jaggery, and millets—to over 2.25 crore ration cardholders. Of these, 10,149 shops have secured ISO certification, underscoring the state's emphasis on quality and safety in food distribution.

A total of 2,394 new fair price shops have been established over the past four years in both urban and rural areas. The introduction of UPI facilities in a large number of shops is expected to enhance transparency, reduce manual errors, and align with the broader vision of a digitally inclusive society, the statement noted.

It also highlighted Tamil Nadu's leading position in poverty eradication and public welfare. With innovations in the PDS, including promotion of millets, ISO certification, and infrastructure upgrades, has helped the state set an example in equitable and efficient food distribution.