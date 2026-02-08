Tamil Nadu Congress leaders to meet Rahul Gandhi to sharpen strategy

As part of the visit, former Congress president and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi will hold extensive consultations with the newly appointed 74 district presidents of the Pradesh Congress Committees (PCC) in Tamil Nadu. The meeting is seen as a significant step in strengthening the party's organisational structure and preparing its electoral strategy ahead of the Assembly polls.

Rahul Gandhi has already held preliminary discussions with TNCC state-level leaders. The upcoming meeting with district leaders will focus on alliance coordination, grassroots mobilisation, and strategies to improve the Congress party's electoral performance in the state. He is also expected to offer guidance on strengthening the party at the booth level.