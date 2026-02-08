Tamil Nadu Congress leaders to meet Rahul Gandhi to sharpen strategy

CHENNAI: Senior leaders of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) will travel to Delhi on February 10 to participate in a training camp for district-level leaders and to hold crucial discussions with the party high command regarding the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, sources said.
As part of the visit, former Congress president and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi will hold extensive consultations with the newly appointed 74 district presidents of the Pradesh Congress Committees (PCC) in Tamil Nadu. The meeting is seen as a significant step in strengthening the party's organisational structure and preparing its electoral strategy ahead of the Assembly polls.
Rahul Gandhi has already held preliminary discussions with TNCC state-level leaders. The upcoming meeting with district leaders will focus on alliance coordination, grassroots mobilisation, and strategies to improve the Congress party's electoral performance in the state. He is also expected to offer guidance on strengthening the party at the booth level.
The meeting will be attended by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary KC Venugopal, Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar, and TNCC President K Selvaperunthagai, among other senior leaders.
The Delhi visit assumes added political significance in the backdrop of Congress leaders accusing the DMK of delaying seat-sharing talks with its allies. Congress constituted a five-member committee headed by AICC Tamil Nadu in-charge Girish Chodankar, who met DMK president and chief minister MK Stalin on December 3 for holding negotiations, but the ruling party has yet constitute a committee to hold talks.
Meanwhile, Stalin on February 3 announced that a DMK committee would be formed within days to hold alliance negotiations, but yet formed it.
In this context, the TNCC leadership's Delhi visit is being viewed as a crucial development in alliance dynamics ahead of the elections.