Pazhaverkadu lake chokes with sand, fishermen urge immediate action

CHENNAI: Fishermen have raised concerns over the Pazhaverkadu Lake, which is grappling with a severe crisis as its estuary has become choked with sand, jeopardising the livelihoods of over 5,000 people who depend on it.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, for several decades, fishermen in the region have relied on the lake and the sea for fishing, but the choking estuary has completely blocked their access to the sea, leading to poor fish hauls and reduced income.

Fisher folk in the area said that the estuary is vital not only for them, but also for maintaining the lake’s water quality and preventing flooding. "It serves as a gateway for fishermen to enter the sea and bring back most sought after fish, prawns, and crabs. Without an operational estuary, the balance is lost and the ecosystem and our economy is at risk," they said.

Following this, the government has launched a Rs 26.85 crore project to develop the estuary, including the construction of a breakwater wall and dredging operations to restore water flow. However, local fishermen fear that the restoration work may worsen the issue. They have appealed to the authorities to implement additional measures to keep the estuary open for fishing.

As the situation looks increasingly concerning with each passing day, the fishermen have requested urgent intervention by the authorities to safeguard their livelihoods and preserve the Pazhaverkadu Lake and its ecosystem.