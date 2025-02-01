Pay surprise visits to government offices and inspect: CM Stalin tells newly appointed District collectors

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday advised district collectors to pay surprise visits to Government officers and conduct inspections besides resolving the petitions received during grievance meetings and Mudhalvarin Mugavari scheme.

Interacting with over half a dozen district collectors appointed during Friday’s bureaucratic reshuffle in the state, Chief minister Stalin said, “You will be in direct contact with the people on field from today. You must pay great attention to the implementation of the pioneering schemes of the government, schemes implemented on a daily basis, public welfare schemes and schemes addressing the basic requirements of the people. You must make surprise visits to the government offices and conduct inspections there.”

“You must also pay special attention to resolving the petitions received from the people during grievance meetings and Mudhalvar Mugavari schemes,” a release quoted the CM as saying during the interaction with the newly appointed district collectors.

The chief minister also asked the district collectors to be cordial with the people approaching government offices and make efforts to address their grievances there, the CM added, asking the district collectors to collaborate with the district police superintendents and resolve the issues in the districts for able maintenance of law and order there.

State chief secretary N Muruganandam was also present during the meeting. In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the state government on Friday transferred over 30 IAS officers, including the nine newly appointed District collectors, who met the chief minister at the state Secretariat this morning.