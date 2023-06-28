Pay special attention to project execution: Stalin tells officials

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday instructed the officials of the State bureaucracy to pay special attention to the execution of projects.

Addressing the bureaucrats of 13 departments during a review of the iconic projects of the departments at the State Secretariat, Stalin said, "We must not stop with announcing projects. We must pay special attention to expedite their execution and put the projects to public use."

Pointing out that delay in the execution of the projects would escalate the project cost and affect the people, the CM told the officials to keep it in mind and make efforts to implement the projects hastily.

Dubbing the completion of Kalaignar centenary hospital and the soon to be completed Kalaignar centenary library in Madurai as proof of the government functioning at Tsunami speed, Stalin said that Fort St George has transformed into a habitat protecting the welfare of the poor during the last couple of years.

"Chief Secretariat has transformed into a Principal Secretariat that develops everyone in Tamil Nadu. I have chaired over 400 review meetings of various departments," the CM added.

Claiming that a few schemes implemented in Tamil Nadu have become a model for other states in the country, the CM said that a comparison of the iconic projects implemented by the 13 departments has achieved good progress between the previous and present review, there was slackness in implementation of a few projects.

Remarking that they were facing challenges like land acquisition, transport, export facilities, and development of infrastructure to facilitate a conducive climate for industries, Stalin said that officials must see to it that the government pays special attention to such challenges and aver such challenges.

"Only then, global firms would come forward to invest in Tamil Nadu", the CM added.