Pay Rs 35,000 per acre for lost crops, says OPS

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday said the crops in several thousands of acres in Delta region withered due to water shortage crisis and he demanded compensation of Rs 35,000/per acre for crop damage to paddy growers who depends on Cauvery water.

The farmers are suffering due to the state government’s incompetency to get the due share of water from Karnataka government, which is unwilling to comply with the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal’s final order.

Going by the order, the neighbouring state should release 44 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) in the months of June and July to TN. However, there was inadequate supply of water from Karnataka.

“The Karnataka government had failed to release the due share of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The inadequate supply of water resulted in heavy loss to the farmers in the Delta region. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu government failed in its duty to get the state’s due share,” he said and demanded the government to announce compensation for the paddy growers.

In Tiruvarur district, several farmers refrained from kuruvai cultivation after realising the present scenario, he pointed out.