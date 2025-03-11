Pay board exam fees online from March 22, DOTE tells polytechnic students in TN

CHENNAI: The Higher Education Department releases norms for the board exams including fees collection for polytechnic students. The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) said that candidates who have secured attendance even between 50 and 65% would be permitted to appear for the next semester exam.

However, the DOTE also said that students can avail the clause of attendance condonation (50-65%) only once during their entire course of study. Earlier, the students were supposed to have around 75% to appear for board exams.

With regard to the fees, the DOTE said fees for this year’s board exams should be paid via online only. Activation of online payment mode will be on March 22. With the last working day fixed on April 12, board exams will begin on April 24.

The order also stated that institutions, after finalising the registration of candidates, should pay the exam fees (including the amount collected for combined marksheet) through online mode only. Students have to pay additional Rs 150 when they file the application on or before March 28.

Last date for payment of exam fees (with a tatkal fine of Rs 750) is on April 8.