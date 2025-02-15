Pawan Kalyan: Will speak to Centre about bus, train services between Palani and Tirupati

CHENNAI: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has announced plans to speak with the Central government to introduce railway services between Palani and Tirupati.

During his ongoing spiritual tour in Tamil Nadu, Pawan Kalyan has been visiting key temples, including the six sacred abodes of Lord Murugan. After offering prayers at Swamimalai and Tiruchendur, he visited the Palani Murugan Temple yesterday (14.02.2025), said a Daily Thanthi report.

Speaking to the media, Pawan Kalyan stated, "Wherever I go, I pray for the welfare of the people. I prayed to Lord Murugan for the well-being of the nation and Tamil Nadu. I will speak to Andhra Pradesh State Transport Corporation officials to resume the bus service between Tirupati and Palani. We have also decided to start a railway service from Tirupati to important spiritual destinations. I will take up the matter with the Central Government to initiate railway services between Palani and Tirupati." the actor-politician added.

He was also questioned about the recent arrests related to the alleged adulteration of ghee in Tirupati laduu. Pawan Kalyan responded, "I had pointed out two and a half years ago that there were issues in the preparation of the Tirupati laddu. In matters concerning God, no one should act insuch a manner," he said. When asked about the Waqf Board Act amendment he stated, "This is a spiritual journey, not a political one," before concluding his address.