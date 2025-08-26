Patrol cops get dedicated smartphones in Coimbatore, CoP launches all-in-one number for area service

CHENNAI: With an aim to enhance emergency response, the Coimbatore city police has equipped its patrol personnel with dedicated smartphones.

According to a report in The Hindu, the devices that were distributed on Monday to officers manning two-wheeler and four-wheeler patrol units come with new SIM cards and active internet connections.

It may be recalled that earlier the police personnel relied on their personal mobile phones for all official communication. City Police Commissioner A Saravana Sundar on Tuesday handed over the smartphones in a ceremony.

Each smartphone has GPS for live tracking from the control room and would allow better coordination and help in monitoring patrol movements in an efficient manner. The city's patrol fleet currently consists of 59 two-wheeler beat patrols, 25 four-wheeler patrols and two highway patrol units. Each patrol unit will have a permanent phone number and device regardless of shift changes or reassignments.

Officials noted that the continuity is expected to help in eliminating delays in emergency response that could occur when a some officers were on leave or transferred. The contact number for each unit will be visibly displayed on the patrol vehicles for public use.

Apart from this, the Commissioner also introduced a new ‘All in one - one stop number for your area service’ QR code, which will be installed at various locations throughout the city. Residents can scan the code to directly access to multiple police services.