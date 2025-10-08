Patients to be addressed as ‘healthcare beneficiaries’ in TN govt hospitals from now on

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has officially directed that individuals seeking treatment in government hospitals will henceforth be referred to as healthcare beneficiaries (Maruthuva Payanaaligal) instead of patients.

The GO issued by the Health Department recently emphasised that the term ‘healthcare beneficiary’ better represented the inclusive, service-oriented, and welfare-driven ethos of the State health system.

The government said that it believed this terminology underscored respect for individuals availing healthcare services and removes the stigma often associated with the word patient. This change will be implemented across all government medical institutions, primary health centres, and public health programmes.

Officials have been instructed to ensure that the revised terminology is used consistently in all official records, signage, and communication materials.