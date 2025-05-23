Patients suffer as Tiruvallur GH lacks drinking water and accommodation facilities

CHENNAI: Tiruvallur Government Medical College and Hospital, located on Jawaharlal Nehru Road along the Chennai National Highway, which was renovated four years ago, offers several facilities including maternity care, neonatal care, and emergency treatment.

Around 500 individuals are being treated as in-patients at the hospital, and over 5,000 out-patients from Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Andhra Pradesh, and Northern states visit the hospital daily.

Despite being a facility offering advanced medical services, the hospital lacks accommodation facilities for support staff, as well as drinking water for patients and visitors. Reports added that the battery-operated car used to transport patients remains unused in front of the dean’s office, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

The previously functioning Amma Unavagam has been demolished and removed. As a result, patients and their attendants are struggling without access to drinking water, food, and shelter.

In the maternity ward, basic needs such as hot water for cleaning newborns are unmet, forcing people to cross the road to nearby shops to obtain these essentials. Therefore, patients and their attendants have appealed for the provision of basic amenities such as a canteen and drinking water to be arranged for their convenience.