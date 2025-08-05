Pastor arrested under Pocso Act in Kanniyakumari

Begin typing your search...

    The accused has been identified as J Varghese, who is attached to a congregation in Thuckalay

    MADURAI: A 55-year-old pastor was arrested in a Pocso case in Kanniyakumari district on Monday.

    The accused has been identified as J Varghese, who is attached to a congregation in Thuckalay.

    He committed a same sex relationship during Vacation Bible School recently, and based on a complaint lodged by the victim, a 17-year-old boy, Thuckalay police filed a case against the pastor under the Pocso Act.

