Pastor arrested under Pocso Act in Kanniyakumari

MADURAI: A 55-year-old pastor was arrested in a Pocso case in Kanniyakumari district on Monday.

The accused has been identified as J Varghese, who is attached to a congregation in Thuckalay.

He committed a same sex relationship during Vacation Bible School recently, and based on a complaint lodged by the victim, a 17-year-old boy, Thuckalay police filed a case against the pastor under the Pocso Act.