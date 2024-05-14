Passengers suffer due to water leakage in Shatabdi Express from Chennai to Coimbatore

CHENNAI: The Shatabdi Express train that departed from Chennai Central on May 13 at 7:10 am and arrived Coimbatore at 4 pm had water seeping from the roof above the lights while the train was near Peelamedu, Coimbatore.



The 'C-7' coach of Shatabdi express had this leakage issue, which made it difficult for passengers to travel.

According to Daily Thanthi reports, rainwater was dripping from the light in the train compartment.

In this regard, the passengers took a video and posted it on their social media page.

Railway authorities explained that rainwater had leaked into only one compartment of the Shatabdi Express train. Officials have been directed to fix the specific coach.

‘After arriving at Chennai from Coimbatore, the specific train compartment would be repaired,' stated an official.