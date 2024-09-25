Passengers panic as footboard of government bus on the move collapses in Dindigul

CHENNAI: The footboard of a government bus broke and fell off while the vehicle was on the move, in Dindigul on Tuesday.

The bus was proceeding from Ottanchathiram to Vedasanthur, carrying more than 50 passengers.

As it was entering the Vedasanthur bus station, the side section of the rear footboard suddenly broke with a loud noise and fell off.

The driver immediately halted the bus while the noise and sight of a portion of the vehicle falling off stirred a brief commotion at the bus station.

After the shocked passengers disembarked, the driver and conductor collected the broken parts and proceeded towards the service station.