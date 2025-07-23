Passengers flee as smoke billows out of bus in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Panicked passengers of a TNSTC bus escaped by jumping out of the windows after breaking its glass panes as smoke started to billow out from the front portion.

The bus was bound for Coimbatore from Pollachi on Tuesday morning.

While nearing Othakalmandapam, the driver Sivasubramani (45) from Nadupuni in Pollachi, noticed smoke emanating from it and brought the bus to a halt along the roadside.

He immediately jumped out of his driver’s seat without pressing the button to open the automatic doors of the bus.

The passengers, who feared that the bus might catch fire, began to jump out through the windows after breaking the glass panes.

The conductor, however, managed to reach the driver’s seat and pressed the button for the automatic doors to open.

The passengers then rushed out through the way.