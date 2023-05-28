Passengers demand halt for trains at Melur station in Thoothukudi dist

MADURAI: Many passengers in Thoothukudi have sought the intervention of railway authorities to stop trains at the newly relocated Thoothukudi-Melur (Tuti Melur) station to facilitate boarding.

According to A Sankar, executive director of Empower, Centre for Consumer and Environment Education, Research, and Advocacy, most passengers prefer to alight at the Melur station when returning from travel destinations.

Passengers have also expressed a desire to board trains departing from the Keelur railway station in Thoothukudi.

The newly relocated Melur station, situated near the Thoothukudi new bus stand, began operations on Saturday. Around three lakh people from rural areas of Thoothukudi in addition to those living within the limits of Thoothukudi Corporation stand to benefit from the station’s relocation.

The railway authorities should consider the passenger demand and ensure stops for both alighting and boarding at the Melur station.

Seven trains, including the Pearl City express and Mysuru express, depart daily from the Keelur railway station in Thoothukudi. If boarding is permitted from the Melur station, traffic congestion on the way to Keelur may be reduced.