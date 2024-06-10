Passenger trying to fly to Malaysia with fake passport held at Tiruchy airport

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy airport officials arrested a passenger attempting to fly to Malaysia with a fake passport on Monday.

It is said, while the immigration officials were checking the documents of passengers bound for Malaysia, they suspected the documents of a passenger who was identified as Chinnaiyya (58) and verified his passport and found that he had used fake information including the date of birth and the name of his father.

Upon interrogation, he gave contradictory responses to the officials. Subsequently, the Immigration officer Praveen Kumar handed over to the Airport police and lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint a case was registered and Chinnaiyya was arrested.