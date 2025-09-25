Passenger tries to fly with fake documents, held at Tiruchy Airport

TIRUCHY: Immigration officials at the Tiruchy International Airport on Thursday arrested a passenger who attempted to fly to Singapore with a passport obtained after submission of fake documents.

While the officials were inspecting the documents of the passengers bound for Singapore, they suspected the documents of a passenger who was identified as Kumar (51) from Devakottai and immediately seized his passport.

Upon verifying the details of the documents, they found that Kumar had arranged the same by producing fake papers, as several pieces of information mismatched with the original data.

Subsequently, the officials handed over Kumar to the airport police, who later arrested him. Further investigations are on.