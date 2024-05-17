Passenger tries to fly to Malaysia using fake passport, detained in Tiruchy airport

TIRUCHY: The police arrested a passenger who attempted to board a flight to Malaysia with a fake passport at Tiruchy airport on Thursday.

The police said the immigration officials were inspecting the documents of the passengers bound for Malaysia by Malindo Airlines at Tiruchy International Airport. The police added that the immigration officials found the passport of a passenger, Baskar (55), from Sheshampadi near Kumbakonam was fake.

Soon, the immigration officer Mukesh Ram filed a complaint with the airport police and handed him to them. The police who registered a case arrested Baskar. Further investigations are under way.