Passenger smuggles gold through rectum, retrieved in Tiruchy Airport

TIRUCHY: AIU sleuths at the Tiruchy International Airport on Friday wee hours seized gold pieces worth Rs 70.71 lakh smuggled by a passenger through his rectum.

While the officials were inspecting the baggage of the passengers coming from Sharjah on Air India Express flight (No IX 614), the officials suspected the movement of a male passenger.

The officials took him to a separate room and conducted a thorough inspection in which they found that he had smuggled gold through his rectum. Soon, they extracted the gold capsule through a natural process and found that he was carrying 780 grams of gold worth Rs 70.71 lakh. Subsequently, the gold was seized and the passenger who smuggled the gold was arrested. Further interrogations are on.