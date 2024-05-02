Passenger from Kuala Lumpur holding fake passport arrested in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy immigration officials arrested a passenger bound from Kuala Lumpur with a fake passport on Wednesday. While the officials were inspecting the passengers who arrived at the Tiruchy International Airport from Kuala Lumpur, they suspected the movement of a passenger.

The officials inspected his passport and found that the passenger was holding a passport in the name of Krishnan.

When the officials interrogated him, he gave contradictory statements and so they took him to a separate room and conducted an inquiry in which it was found that he was Mehanathan (49) from Ramanathapuram. Mehanathan confessed to the officials that he had altered his date of birth and other details in the passport originally owned by someone.

Subsequently, the officials handed him over to the police, who arrested him later.