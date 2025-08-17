Passenger demand met: Two key trains to stop again at Irugur, Singanallur stations

CHENNAI: In a major relief for local commuters, the Salem Railway Division has announced that, starting Monday (August 18), the Tiruchirappalli–Palakkad and Coimbatore–Nagercoil trains will resume halting at both Irugur and Singanallur stations in Coimbatore.

Over 80 trains operate daily from Coimbatore, serving thousands of passengers. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, key daytime trains, including the Tiruchirappalli–Palakkad, Coimbatore–Nagercoil, and Coimbatore–Salem MEMU services, regularly stopped at Irugur, benefitting daily commuters in the area. However, these halts were withdrawn during the pandemic, resulting in considerable hardship for local residents.

Passenger associations and daily travelers have repeatedly appealed for the reinstatement of these stoppages, and the current move is expected to significantly ease travel for many in the region.















