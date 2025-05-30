Party ranks rally behind Anbumani day after Ramadoss dissed his leadership skills

CHENNAI: A day after his father and PMK founder S Ramadoss criticised the leadership abilities of PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, the latter rallied his strength at a meeting of party office-bearers in Chennai on Friday, with almost all the office-bearers who were called for the meeting turning up.

Speaking at the meeting, Anbumani said he was elected as the party president by the general council, and his appointment has been approved by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

"The PMK is not anyone's property. This party is yours (cadres). I will continue to work for the welfare of the party as a president as well as a last-level cadre. Postings are temporary, your (cadres) love is permanent," he told the partymen.

He also denied Ramadoss’s allegation that he flung a bottle at his mother, saying he loves his mother more than anyone in the world.

While declaring that nobody can oust him from the party, Anbumani spared a few good words for Ramadoss. "Our founder started the party to safeguard social justice. We should work to implement this ideology in the field. The growth of Tamil Nadu is our target. We should work together without any differences," he said.

He requested the office-bearers to enrol more youngsters in the party and renew their memberships if lapsed.

Earlier in the day, Ramadoss issued a statement removing party's treasurer Thilagabama from the party. Within minutes, Anbumani issued a counter statement saying Thilagabama will continue as the treasurer.

Days after Ramadoss removed Anbumani from the party president post, Thilagabama had extended her support to the latter. She had also criticised the decision, calling it “murder of democracy within the party.”

Meanwhile, party sources said Ramadoss has issued statements to remove a few district secretaries inferred to be Anbumani supporters. Anbumani clarified that the power to change office-bearers remains with the president and not with Ramadoss.

As the father-son rift deepens, there is a marked unease brewing in the ranks.

PMK MLA Arul Ramadas (Salem West) met Ramadoss at his residence in Thailapuram to hand over his resignation letter.

"This problem should end sooner. Iyah (Ramadoss) asked me not to resign and continue serving the people of Salem West constituency. I decided to resign because I’m depressed about the current leadership issues. I will hereon continue only as an MLA," he said after Friday’s meeting.

GK Mani, honorary president of PMK, also expressed he is dejected. "The PMK is the only party with a strong ideology, and it is currently going through difficult times. My wish is to resolve the issues," he said.