Parts of Tiruvallur district inundated as Nathamedu lake overflows

CHENNAI: Tiruvallur district received heavy rainfall on Tuesday, leading to overflowing of Nathamedu lake and flooding of residential areas in Thiruneerpakkam.

Residents of the area complained that flooding has become a recurring problem whenever there is heavy rain.

"We have been complaining for 30 years now, no one is paying any heed. The government is not even desilting the lake," a resident told reporters.

When PTI Videos reached the area, the residents were seen moving around in inflated inner tubes, using long sticks as oars.

"Everytime it rains, we go by tube, we come by tube; we cannot send the children to school," said another resident.

Despite many attempts, Tiruvallur District Collector M Prathap could not be contacted for his views. He had declared a holiday for schools in the district on Tuesday.

According to the latest update issued by TNSMART (Tamil Nadu System for Multi-hazard potential impact assessment, Alert, emergency Response planning and Tracking), Ennore, which is shared both by Tiruvallur and Chennai, received the highest rainfall so far at 127.8mm. Kattivakkam of Tiruvottiyur taluk of Chennai too received heavy rainfall at 100.2mm.

According to RMC's latest bulletin, isolated places over Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Tirupattur, Villupuram, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari districts will likely see moderate rain with light thunderstorm and lightning.