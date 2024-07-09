Begin typing your search...

Parts of Tamil Nadu likely to receive light to moderate rainfall for next 5 days

From tomorrow (July 10) to July 14, parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will receive shower accompanied by thunderstorms.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|9 July 2024 4:08 AM GMT
Parts of Tamil Nadu likely to receive light to moderate rainfall for next 5 days
X

Visuals from Chennai (Photo: Justin George)

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast light to moderate rainfall across the state over the next five days, attributing it to the southwest monsoon prevailing over Tamil Nadu.

From tomorrow (July 10) to July 14, parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will receive shower accompanied by thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, light to moderate showers were witnessed in Chennai city during midnight and early Tuesday morning.

7 cm of rain was recorded in Walajabad of Kancheepuram district and Panapakkam of Ranipet district. Avadi in Tiruvallur district received 6 cm rain and Sholinganallur 5 cm rain.

Regional Meteorological Centrechennai rainsweather update
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick