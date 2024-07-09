Parts of Tamil Nadu likely to receive light to moderate rainfall for next 5 days

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast light to moderate rainfall across the state over the next five days, attributing it to the southwest monsoon prevailing over Tamil Nadu.

From tomorrow (July 10) to July 14, parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will receive shower accompanied by thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, light to moderate showers were witnessed in Chennai city during midnight and early Tuesday morning.

7 cm of rain was recorded in Walajabad of Kancheepuram district and Panapakkam of Ranipet district. Avadi in Tiruvallur district received 6 cm rain and Sholinganallur 5 cm rain.