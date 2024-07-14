Yellow alert for heavy rains in 5 Tamil Nadu districts for next three days; check details here

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a yellow alert, forecasting heavy rainfall in five districts including the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, and Theni for three days. Heavy downpour is likely to occur at isolated places in these districts on July 14, 15 and 16.

On Monday (July 15), heavy rainfall is expected in the hilly regions of Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts, as well as in parts of Erode, Dharmapuri, Salem, Krishnagiri, and Tirupattur districts.

Additionally, the weather department warned, “Due to the change in speed of the westerly winds, light to moderate rain may occur in a few places in Tamil Nadu today (July 14), July 15 and 16, and at a couple of places on July 17 and 18."

As for Chennai and its suburbs, the RMC has predicted light to moderate rain with occasional heavy spells for tonight and evenings hours tomorrow (July 15).