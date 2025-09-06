Parties leaving NDA’s sinking ship: TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Friday described the AIADMK-BJP alliance as a “sinking ship” that leaders were abandoning one after another, reflecting the people’s rejection of the combine.

Speaking to reporters, Selvaperunthagai cited the recent exits of TTV Dhinakaran and O Panneerselvam as evidence that the alliance had lost credibility. “Those who remain on this sinking ship will drown soon. Leaders are stepping out one by one, citing different reasons,” he said.

On the BJP’s treatment of allies, he said the party had a record of weakening and absorbing partners through investigative agencies. “We saw this in Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Bihar. Even the AIADMK has been subjected to such tactics. Those who surrender may survive temporarily, but those who resist earn respect,” he noted.

He also criticised the Union government for failing to allocate Tamil Nadu its rightful share of funds. “The State contributes taxes through the hard work of its people, but receives only 20% of its due GST devolution instead of 50%. Disaster relief funds and school education allocations are withheld, forcing the State to accept the three-language policy and the National Education Policy.

The people of TN have clearly understood this injustice,” he said.

Selvaperunthagai was on his way to Tirunelveli to oversee preparations for a mega ‘vote theft’ awareness conference organised by the party. “Our MLAs, MPs and senior leaders are working there. National and State leaders will address the gathering, which will mark a turning point in the State politics,” he added.