Partial cancellation of EMUs on Friday announced; check details here

CHENNAI: EMUs operated between Chennai Beach and Chengalpattu would be partially cancelled due to ongoing engineering works permitted in Chennai Egmore – Villupuram section at Chengalpattu Yard from 11.00hrs to 15.00hrs on Friday 24 May.

Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 09:30 hrs, 10:56 hrs, 11:40 hrs and 12:40 hrs would be partially cancelled between Singaperumal koil and Chengalpattu on 24 May.

Chengalpattu - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Chengalpattu at 11:30 hrs, 13:00 hrs, 13:45 hrs and 15:05 hrs would be partially cancelled between Chengalpattu and Singaperumal koil on 24th May, a release issued by Southern Railway (SR) said.

Extension of experimental stoppage:

Likewise, experimental stoppage provided to as many as 33 express trains at various stations would be extended till further advice.

Stoppage at Kallidakurichi station for train no 20683 Tambaram – Sengottai tri-weekly superfast express, train no 20684 Sengottai – Tambaram tri-weekly superfast express, at Tenmalai for train no 016101 for Chennai Egmore – Kollam and train no 16102 Kollam – Chennai Egmore expresses, at Iravipuram for train no 16729 Madurai – Punalur and train no 16730 Punalur – Madurai expresses, at Vadamadurai for train no 16847 Mayiladuthurai – Sengottai express, train no 16848 Sengottai – Mayiladuthurai express, train no 16867 Villupuram – Dindigul express, train no 16868 Dindigul – Villupuram express and at Ulundurpet for train no 16101 Chennai Egmore – Kollam and train no 16102 Kollam – Chennai Egmore expresses would be extended.