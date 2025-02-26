Part-time teachers' place demands along with JACTO-GEO

CHENNAI: The part-time teachers’ federation appointed under the Samagra Shiksha (SS) has urged the state government to provide salary under time-scale pay instead of consolidated pay.

With the protest of government employees and government teachers underway on Tuesday, the members of the federation too had urged the government to fulfil their demands.

Speaking to DT Next, a senior office bearer of the federation said, “We have been requesting the government to do away with consolidated pay and consider us for a time-scale pay. Additionally, we have requested the DMK government to regularise our posts, which is also an assurance by the government.”

Over, around 12,000 part-time teachers are working in TN who have requested both the AIADMK and DMK governments during their tenure to fulfil the long-pending demand of regularisation. Though the members claim there was salary revision in between, their demands largely remain unheard by the government.

And, with the Tamil Nadu budget announcement scheduled on March 14, the federation members along with members of Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and the Government Employees Organisation (JACTO-GEO) have requested the government to address their demands at the earliest.

Another senior federation member raising their issue on salary credit said, “In September 2024, there was an issue with salary delay due to union government withholding funds under SS scheme. But, we have been receiving salaries promptly due to the TN government's intervention, however, we do not get salaries at once.”

The member added, “The part-time teachers get Rs 10,000 in first instalment as a share by the TN government and rest Rs 2,500 as a second instalment much later, as a share by union government. This issue needs rectification by the government, instead of paying us salary in instalments under the SS scheme.”

Meanwhile, JACTO-GEO members in all the respective district headquarters on Tuesday held a protest demanding the fulfilment of the ten-point charter of demands including the revival of the ‘old pension scheme’ and earn leave surrender.