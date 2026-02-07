Parl ruckus bid to evade questions, says Thol Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday termed the passage of the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address without a concluding speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “murder of democracy” and a first in the history of the Indian Parliament.
Addressing reporters at the Chennai airport, Thirumavalavan alleged that the ruling BJP deliberately created a ruckus to silence the Opposition and avoid accountability on sensitive international and domestic issues.
“The ruling party created an atmosphere where the Opposition and the Leader of the Opposition were not allowed to speak, pushing through the resolution with only their own members’ voices,” the VCK chief said. He claimed that the government resorted to such tactics to evade questions.