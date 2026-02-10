Pariksha pe charcha: Coimbatore students get valuable insights from PM Modi

A group of Class 11 students from PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya School, Puliyakulam, shared their excitement and insights from the rare interaction, describing it as both inspiring and deeply motivating.

Recalling the session, Shancheya S said the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of maintaining balance in both life and career. “He spoke about studies, extracurricular activities and how to keep our lives balanced. Seeing that we were a bit tense, he lightened the mood by sharing jokes from his own life and narrating personal stories,” she said.

For Balaji Seshagiri, the interaction was nothing short of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. “I learned so much from him. He spoke to us about academics, life goals and following our passions. We even discussed emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence. It was truly a great experience,” he said.