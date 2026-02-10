Pariksha pe charcha: Coimbatore students get valuable insights from PM Modi

COIMBATORE: Students in Coimbatore had an unforgettable moment as they interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, the flagship interactive programme aimed at helping students overcome exam-related stress.
A group of Class 11 students from PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya School, Puliyakulam, shared their excitement and insights from the rare interaction, describing it as both inspiring and deeply motivating.
Recalling the session, Shancheya S said the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of maintaining balance in both life and career. “He spoke about studies, extracurricular activities and how to keep our lives balanced. Seeing that we were a bit tense, he lightened the mood by sharing jokes from his own life and narrating personal stories,” she said.
For Balaji Seshagiri, the interaction was nothing short of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. “I learned so much from him. He spoke to us about academics, life goals and following our passions. We even discussed emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence. It was truly a great experience,” he said.
P Vishnu highlighted the Prime Minister’s practical advice on managing exam pressure. “He gave us valuable tips on staying calm and focused. I am really thankful for such motivating programmes,” he said.
Another student, Mahati Anand, expressed hope that initiatives like Pariksha Pe Charcha would continue to positively impact students across the country. “I have read Exam Warriors, written by the Prime Minister, and found many useful tips in it. Programmes like this can bring meaningful change in students’ lives and should continue in the coming years,” she said.
Sharing her pride in the students’ achievement, HD Bhanumathy, Principal of PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya School at Puliakulam in Coimbatore, said that around ten students from the school were selected to interact with the Prime Minister. “It is a proud moment for us. Our students are thrilled that the Prime Minister personally spoke to them and addressed their fears about examinations. This interaction has been a tremendous moral booster,” she said.
The students were among participants from various schools who interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Coimbatore in November last year, when he inaugurated the South India Natural Farming Summit.