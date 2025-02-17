Parents of 2 accused in Mayiladuthurai double murder case arrested

CHENNAI: The parents of two suspects in the murder of two Mayiladuthurai youths were arrested on Sunday, said a Daily Thanthi report. Following their arrest in the case, Munusamy and Manjula, parents of the accused M Moovendan (24) and M Thangadurai (28), were produced at the Mayiladuthurai court last night.

While Munusamy was sent to Cuddalore Central Prison, Manjula was remanded to Tiruchy Central Jail, the report added.

Earlier, the police had arrested Thangadurai, Moovendan, and their friend R Rajkumar for the killing of two youths, K Harish (25) of Muttom and B Sakthi (20) of Srinivasapuram in Mayiladuthurai last week.

On February 13, Moovendan and a youth named Dinesh had come to blows during an argument outside the former’s home. The next day, another altercation occurred when Dinesh and his friends Harish, Sakthi, and K Ajay (19) from Muttom, were passing through North Street. Moovendan and his friends Thangadurai and Rajkumar came there in an inebriated condition, picked up a quarrel with Dinesh, and attempted to attack him with a knife. Harish, Ajay, and Sakthi managed to foil the attack on Dinesh but sustained injuries.

While Harish and Sakthi succumbed on the way to the hospital, Ajay is undergoing treatment. Subsequently, Thangadurai, Moovendan, and Rajkumar were arrested.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders in the State like AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami and PMK founder S Ramadoss have alleged that the police were trying to hide that the accused who murdered the two youngsters were hooch sellers. "Instead of taking responsibility for failing to curb hooch sales and the murders, the police is trying to hide the truth by saying that the murders were due to an argument,” said S Ramadoss.

(With inputs from Bureau)