Parangipettai fisherman falls into sea, missing

CUDDALORE: A fisherman went missing after falling into the sea while fishing off the Parangipettai coast in Cuddalore district early on Tuesday.
The missing fisherman has been identified as Madan (45), son of Mahadevan, from Sri Pudhupettai fishermen hamlet near Parangipettai.
According to sources, Madan went fishing along with Vijayakumar (36), and Paridhi (30), in a fibre boat owned by Vijayakumar.
The trio set out to sea around 4 am. While returning towards the shore near the Annan Koil area, Madan lost balance and fell into the sea.
Vijayakumar and Paridhi searched for him in vain. Parangipettai police are conducting an inquiry. The incident has caused tension in the coastal village.