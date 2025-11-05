Parandur airport land process picks up pace, government acquires 1,000 acres

CHENNAI: The state government has completed the acquisition of 1,000 acres of land for the upcoming Parandur Greenfield Airport project near Kancheepuram.

The total project area is 5,320 acres, of which 1,546 acres are government-owned lands and the remaining 3,774 acres belong to private landowners. So far, around Rs 400 crore has been distributed as compensation for the acquired lands. According to district revenue officials, 2,774 acres of private land remain to be acquired. Once completed, the construction of Chennai's second international airport is expected to begin by late 2026.

The Rs 29,000 crore Greenfield Airport project will cover 20 villages across Kancheepuram and Sriperumbudur taluks, including Parandur, Eganapuram, Thandalam, Podavur, Thodur, Nelvoy, Valathur, Madapuram, Sekkankulam, Aathupudur, Kuthirambakkam, Siruvallur, Karai, Akam Puram, Edayarpakkam, Kunakarambakkam, Mahadevamangalam, Singilipadi, and Maduramangalam.

Out of these, 13 villages will have the airport complex directly, while the remaining villages will host approach roads and supporting infrastructure.

Though the villagers of Eganapuram and surrounding villages have been protesting against the project, the land acquisition process by the Revenue Department and the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) is on a steady pace.

Villagers had earlier passed 16 Gram Sabha resolutions opposing the project and submitted them to the state government. Political parties, including those allied with the ruling DMK, had voiced opposition. Actor Vijay's TVK party has strongly condemned the project.

Several landowners have voluntarily handed over their properties. As of October 2025, the government confirmed that 1,000 acres have been successfully acquired. Officials said that land acquisition for the remaining places is progressing rapidly and will be completed soon. Once all formalities are finalised, construction of the Parandur Greenfield Airport is expected to commence by late 2026.