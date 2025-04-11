Tamil Nadu: Class 10 paper evaluation will be done medium-wise, says DGE

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has clarified teachers of the particular medium would only evaluate the answer papers of class 10 from their respective medium.

The class 10 board exam commenced for the academic year 2024-25 on March 28 and would go on till April 15, following which paper correction camps would be set up across the state.

Instructing teachers on the same, the department would allot teachers subject-wise and medium-wise to evaluate the answer sheets.

The DGE has directed the respective district Chief Education Officers (CEOs) to appoint qualified teachers for class 10 paper evaluation from government, aided, private and matriculation schools across the state.

Evaluation of class 12 board exam answers commenced on April 4 and will end on April 17. Evaluation of the class 11 answer paper will be conducted from April 19-30.

The tentative result date per the DGE for class 12 is May 9 and for classes 11 and 10, it is May 19.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) advanced the final exams for classes 1 to 5 from April 7 to 17. Earlier, the exams for these classes were scheduled from April 9 to 21. And, the final exams for classes 6 to 9 had been scheduled between April 8 till 24.