Panneerselvam says none can drive wedge between him and EPS; talks of big announcement soon

CHENNAI: Amid rumours that the camp of expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvamis exploring the possibility of launching a new party, the AIADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee Coordinator announced that a state-level conference would be held in Madurai on September 4 to bring together all AIADMK cadre.

“No force can appropriate the AIADMK,” Panneerselvam asserted, responding to allegations by the ruling party and its allies, who claim that the BJP is attempting to seize control of the Dravidian major.

“The Madurai conference will be a turning point in our struggle to reunite the party and fulfil the expectations of the cadre. It will undoubtedly be a success, paving the way for a united AIADMK capable of ending the DMK regime, which has faltered on multiple fronts. Moreover, it is our duty to live up to the aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu,” Panneerselvam said, following discussions with his supporters and MLAs P H Manoj Pandian and

R Vaithilingam in Chennai.

He added that he would personally invite expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran to the Madurai conference.

Toning down his criticism of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Panneerselvam said the camp would soon make key announcements regarding its future course of action. He reaffirmed that his faction would continue to follow the path laid down by party founder MG Ramachandran and his successor J Jayalalithaa.

Responding to DMK’s claims that the BJP is trying to appropriate the AIADMK, he said, “The AIADMK was built by the hard work of thousands of cadre and evolved into a people’s movement. No force can take it over.”

When asked about Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remark that Palaniswami had become a “Sanghi” after aligning with the BJP, he deflected by stating, “You (journalist) should pose that question to the concerned person.” With a smile, he added that the media seemed keen on driving a wedge between himself and Palaniswami.

Talking about TVK leader Vijay’s political entry, Panneerselvam said, “He is making the right moves so far. Our support will depend on his future decisions, in line with democratic values.”

When asked whether his faction remains part of the NDA, he gave a guarded response by stating, “The elections are still eight months away, and anything can happen.”