Panneerselvam exits NDA, meets CM Stalin hours later

CHENNAI: Hours after severing ties with the BJP-led NDA over repeated insults meted out to him, expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam met Chief Minister MK Stalin at his residence on Thursday. Even as he claimed it was a courtesy call to enquire about Stalin’s health, he added, "there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics", which triggered speculations.

Earlier in the day, OPS’s advisor Panruti S Ramachandran told journalists about the NDA exit following a high-level meeting of the AIADMK Cadres’ Rights Retrieval Committee, citing the BJP’s "disrespect" toward OPS. "The entire nation knows what the BJP did to us," Ramachandran responded to a question from the media, and announced three resolutions that were adopted by the senior leaders: cutting NDA links, no immediate alliances, and a Statewide tour by OPS.

Taking refuge behind the veteran politician, Panneerselvam remained largely silent throughout the press conference. Other rebel AIADMK leaders, R Vaithilingam and PK Manoj Pandian, were also present at the meeting.

The decision to snap ties came after BJP leaders repeatedly snubbed OPS, denying him meetings during visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, though the former chief minister requested appointments.

A few hours later, OPS, accompanied by his son OP Ravindhranath, arrived at Stalin’s home. He framed the 30-minute meeting as a "courtesy call" to enquire about Stalin’s health. Panneerselvam said he had met Stalin during a morning walk on the Theosophical Society premises. "Whenever I’m in Chennai, I go for a morning walk. Today, I happened to meet the Chief Minister while walking," he said.

When asked about potential ties with the DMK, OPS deflected: "I cannot answer hypothetical questions for TV debates." Stalin later thanked him on social media for the affectionate conversation and sharing a photo of their meeting.

Though Panneerselvam remained an ardent supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his deputy Amit Shah, never missing an opportunity to praise the Union government, the sentiment was not reciprocated in recent times.

According to political observers, this suggested that the BJP preferred to align with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who has the party’s resources and cadre strength at his disposal, and is seen as a more useful strategic partner in the saffron party’s efforts to gain a foothold in the Dravidian heartland.