Panneerselvam drops plan for Madurai conference

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam has dropped his plan to hold a conference in Madurai on 4 September. According to his supporters, the former Chief Minister is now contemplating launching a state-wide campaign to connect with the people.



After exiting the BJP-led NDA on July 31, citing a lack of respect from the saffron party’s leadership, Panneerselvam was expected to make key announcements at the Madurai conference. However, sources from his camp have indicated that he has decided against going ahead with the event.

“He is now planning a state-wide tour to meet the public, gather support, and rally AIADMK sympathisers and true loyalists of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, in an effort to achieve a united AIADMK,” said a former MLA from Panneerselvam’s inner circle.