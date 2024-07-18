Panneerselvam challenges IUML MP's LS election

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader O Paneerselvam, BJP's Nainar Nagendran and DMDK leader V Vijayaprabhakaran on Thursday appeared before the Madras High Court and filed election petitions, challenging the election of their rival candidates, all from INDIA bloc in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

Paneerselvam challenged the election of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) candidate K Navaskani from Ramanathapuram Parliamentary constituency. Navaskani won with a margin of 1,66,782 votes. Panneerselvam fought the polls as an independent candidate with the backing of the BJP-led NDA.

Naignar Nagendran challenged the election of Congress' Robert Bruce from Tirunelveli Parliamentary seat. The BJP MLA had lost by over 1.65 lakh votes.

Vijayaprabhakaran filed an election petition against the win of Congress candidate Manickam Tagore from Virudhunagar. Vijayaprapbhakaran was defeated by a a thin margin of over 4,000 votes.