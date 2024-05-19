Panneerselvam can never be back in AIADMK, asserts Udhayakumar

MADURAI: Dismissing reports that the ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, current Bodinayakkanur MLA, will come back to the AIADMK after 2024 general elections, Deputy Leader of the Opposition RB Udhayakumar asserted that OPS will never ever be back in the party. His statement comes after speculations of some making confidential plans for OPS’s inclusion in the party, but senior leaders are contradicting it.

Talking to reporters in Madurai on Sunday, Udhayakumar said just for the sake of retaining his position after the lifetime of J Jayalalithaa, former CM and AIADMK supremo, OPS was in the forefront of dividing AIADMK and even to certain extent, extended his support to the DMK, which adopted a resolution to dissolve the AIADMK led government in Tamil Nadu. Despite the betrayal, Edappadi K Palaniswami, AIADMK general secretary and former CM offered OPS key positions as deputy chief minister and also a ministerial portfolio.

Moreover, the three time CM, Panneerselvam, allowed himself to be distracted from the principles and ideology of the AIADMK and buried the concept of anti-DMK stance, defining the structure of AIADMK, created by MG Ramachandran, the party founder and former CM.

When the AIADMK convened its general council meeting led by EPS in Chennai, OPS walked out in the middle of the meeting and went berserk, lashing out with his supporters attacking the party headquarters.

Just for a single seat, OPS contested in the Lok Sabha elections from Ramanathapuram to defeat ‘Two Leaves’ (AIADMK) and added that he would go to any extent for the sake of position, the Deputy Leader of Opposition said.