Panjapur IBT's omnibus terminus works on track, says Tiruchy Mayor

TIRUCHY: The omnibus terminus coming up adjacent to the Kalaignar Karunanidhi Bus Terminus (KKBT) at Panjapur, near here, will be operational soon, with 85% of the work completed, Mayor Mu Anbalagan told media persons on Wednesday.

The facility is being built at a cost of Rs 17.60 crore on four acres to facilitate parking and free movement of the private bus. The 30,849 sq ft facility can accommodate 58 buses, with 34 dedicated bays and 24 temporary slots, the Tiruchy Mayor said.

After inspecting the ongoing works, the Mayor added that the construction is progressing as per schedule and would be completed well within the deadline. “While 85% of the work has been completed, the remaining civil works will be finished within a month, followed by the final touches,” he said.

The upcoming stand dedicated to omnibus services will feature resting areas for crew and amenities for passengers and bus operators, he added. The addition of omnibus termination brings to culmination the state-of-the-art integrated facility built to cater to Tiruchy's rising commuting needs.

Executive Engineer KS Balasubramanian and other officials were present during the inspection conducted by the Mayor.