Panjapur IBT operations to start tomorrow: Collector

TIRUCHY: Panjapur Integrated Bus Terminus (IBT) would start functioning from July 16, and all the government services would be operated from there, said the Tiruchy Collector, V Saravanan, on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, the new bus stand that was inaugurated on May 9 by the Chief Minister, MK Stalin, was waiting for a few pending works to be completed. “As all the works are complete and the IBT is now ready for commutation, it will start functioning from July 16 (Wednesday) from 6 am. City buses as well as the mufassil buses would initially commence services,” the Collector said.

The collector also said that the TNSTC Tiruchy Region would operate city buses in all the key places, including Palakarai, Thillai Nagar, Woraiyur, Central bus stand, Chathiram bus stand, Vayalur, Srirangam, Samayapuram, Tiruverumbur and Thuvakudi.

“As many as 496 buses would be operated via all these places in the city,” the Collector said.

Apart, the services from 3 am to 10 am, the numbers will increase from 131 to 181 and among them, as many as 69 services would be operated from IBT to Srirangam via Central bus stand, Palakarai and Chathiram bus stand, while 62 trips would be operated to Samayapuram via Thillai Nagar and Woraiyur.

“Similarly, 25 services to Thuvakudi via Tiruverumbur, 20 to Police Colony via Airport and Subramaniapuram, 12 services to Vayalur via Somarasampettai would be operated,” the Collector said.

Meanwhile, SETC would operate long-distance buses. As many as 317 services to Chennai, 127 to Villupuram, 22 to Bengaluru, 404 to Karur, 351 to Dindigul, 398 to Madurai, 504 to Thanjavur, 334 to Pudukkottaiwould be operated, the Collector added.

Later, the Collector convened a meeting with officials and discussed the services from the new IBT.