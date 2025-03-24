Pamban bridge launch soon, PM Narendra Modi may preside

CHENNAI: The long-awaited inauguration of the newly constructed Pamban railway bridge is set to take place within the next two weeks, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to preside over the ceremony, according to Southern Railway Additional General Manager (AGM) Kaushal Kishore.

Although the Ministry of Railways had previously announced that the Prime Minister would officially inaugurate the bridge, an exact date for the event has yet to be confirmed.

Speaking to the reporters after reviewing the arrangements for the inauguration event at Rameswaram, Kaushal Kishore stated, "The official date for Prime Minister Modi's visit has not been finalized yet, but the inauguration of the new Pamban railway bridge will take place within two weeks. A decision regarding the maintenance of the old bridge will be taken at a later stage. As for renaming the new bridge after former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, no decision has been made at this point."

In anticipation of the high-profile event, three full-fledged rehearsals have already been conducted.

On Saturday, a team of senior railway officials, led by AGM Kaushal Kishore, carried out an extensive inspection of key locations around Rameswaram and Pamban to assess logistical and security preparations.

Madurai Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Sharad Srivastava, along with other top railway officials, accompanied the inspection.

The team visited several crucial sites, including the Rameswaram temple premises, Mandapam camp helipad, Kunthukal, Mandapam railway station, and the Pamban road bridge, to ensure that the arrangements for the grand event were in place.

Following the inspection, Kishore held consultations with railway authorities, law enforcement agencies, as well as state and central intelligence officials to finalize security measures and event logistics.