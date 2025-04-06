Pambam Bridge is an engineering marvel: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

RAMANATHAPURAM: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday highlighted that India's first vertical lift sea bridge, the Pambam Bridge is an engineering marvel.

Vaishnaw addressed a gathering after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Pambam bridge in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram today. Noting the occasion of Ram Navami, Vaishnaw said that the day will remain in memories for more than 100 years.

"Today is the day of Ram Navami. It is the day on which our PM, Narendra Modi, has dedicated the new Pambam bridge to the nation. It is the day which will remain in our memories for more than 100 years," Vaishnaw said.

Vaisnaw also said that the bride is a "pearl" of Tamil culture and a "milestone" in the country's journey to become a developed nation "Pambam bridge is an engineering marvel. It is the first vertical sea bridge in our country. Pambam bridge is a pearl of Tamil culture. It'a milestone in our dream of becoming a developed nation. Our PM Narendra Modi ji understand the aspiration for Tamil Nadu. He respects the rich and ancient culture of Tamil Nadu and classical Tamil language," Vaishnaw said.

Vaishnaw said that 77 railway stations are being reconstructed across the state with Rameswaram Railway Station being one of them. He added that the reconstruction will be completed by December of this year.

"77 stations are being reconstructed. Our Rameswaram Station will become very beautiful, connected with the heritage of Rameshwaram and work will be completed by December. We have constructed many new lines; many new work has been started. Modi ji has allocated 8 Vande Bharat trains to Tamil Nadu," Vaishnaw said.

Pambam bridge is India's first vertical lift off bridge in Ramanathapuram. The 2.07-kilometre-long New Pamban Bridge, spanning the Palk Strait in Tamil Nadu, stands as a testament to India's engineering prowess and visionary infrastructure development.

A demonstration of the bridge's functionality showcased its capabilities, with visuals from the area capturing key moments-- Indian Coast Guard (ICG) boat successfully navigated under the bridge, highlighting its clearance and waterway accessibility. Following the boat's passage, a train traversed the bridge, demonstrating its structural integrity and rail connectivity.