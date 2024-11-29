Palladam murders expose worsening L&O, Stalin regime has scant regard, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Friday expressed shock over the murder of three members of a single family near Palladam in Tirupur district and said it shows how law and order in the State is in tatters.

Annamalai criticised the ruling DMK government, stating that law and order in the State has severely deteriorated. The slackness has allowed criminals to commit heinous crimes without fear of consequences, he claimed.

Condemning the murder of the elderly couple and their son, Annamalai said, "As the hands of Tamil Nadu police are tied, there is no strict action against anti-social elements. The Chief Minister, who holds the Home Department portfolio, seems unconcerned about this alarming situation." He added that this is a clear indication of the breakdown of law and order in the State.

The saffron party leader urged the Stalin-led government to take immediate action to ensure public safety. He emphasised that maintaining law and order is the primary duty of the State government.

"The police personnel should be allowed to do their work freely, without any political interference," Annamalai added. The government should not use the police solely to arrest opposition leaders and critics of the government, he said.

Instead, he noted that they should focus on ensuring public safety and maintaining law and order.