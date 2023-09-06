Palladam murder: Kin of four victims end stir, receive bodies

COIMBATORE: Bodies of four persons, who were hacked to death by a three member inebriated gang, were received by their family members after a long protest in Palladam in Tirupuron Tuesday.

The assailants murderedP Mohanraj, 45, a BJP functionary from Kallakinaru, his cousin Senthil Kumar, 47, mother Pushpavathi, 69 and aunt Rathinammal, 58 after they questioned the accused persons for consuming liquor in their land on Sunday night.

Of the three accused persons, special teams of police have arrested Chellamuthu, 24 from Tiruchy and a search is on for Venkatesh, 27 from Tirunelveli and Sonaimuthaiya, 22 from Theni.

Inquiries revealed that Venkatesh had worked as a driver in the load vehicle owned by Senthil Kumar. As he was sacked from job within a few months, Venkatesh and his two accomplices were into the habit of consuming liquor on the pathway to the house of Senthil Kumar to avenge him.

When Senthil Kumar questioned the trio, they hacked him and his family members to death. Following the incident, the villagers, family members and BJP workers resorted to continuous protest and announced that they would receive the bodies only if all the three accused persons were arrested by police.

Senior police officials led by Superintendent of Police P Saminathan held talks with the family members and informed them of the developments in the case.

Thereafter, the family members received the bodies from Palladam Government Hospital around 3.30pm and took it on a procession led by Hindu Munnani state president Kadeswara C Subramaniam and other BJP functionaries.

Meanwhile, Chellamuthu broke his leg, when he fell off while attempting to escape after scaling up a tank to recover hidden weapons in Thottampatti. He was taken to Palladam Government Hospital and then to Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for treatment.