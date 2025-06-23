Palaniswami turning anti-Tamil in BJP's company, peddling wrong FDI data to diminish State's growth, says TRB Rajaa

CHENNAI: In a rebuttal to Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Monday accused him of deliberately downplaying Tamil Nadu's industrial growth and acting in tandem with the BJP to malign Tamil Nadu’s image.

"The AIADMK IT wing seems defunct, and Palaniswami has taken up its role in spreading misinformation," Rajaa said, adding that those who truly care about Tamil Nadu would celebrate its progress, not tarnish it.

Criticising Palaniswami for his silence on what he termed as BJP's "anti-Tamil stance" and the controversial blocking of Keezhadi excavation report, Rajaa said, "He (AIADMK chief) did not utter a word when BJP leaders insulted Periyar and Anna, the very icons of his party's legacy (referring to the Madurai Murugan conference)."

Refuting EPS's claims regarding Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Rajaa said that data often reflects the location of corporate headquarters, not the site of actual investment, leading to misinterpretation.

"Despite these distortions, Tamil Nadu remains a top investment destination with over Rs 10 lakh crore in commitments and 31 lakh jobs created under the DMK regime," he asserted.

Rajaa highlighted Tamil Nadu's leadership in electronics, textiles, leather, and green energy sectors, and pointed to massive infrastructure projects such as Coimbatore airport expansion and the Chennai Metro phase II.

He urged the AIADMK chief to engage in "constructive criticism with accurate data" rather than relying on hearsay, and reaffirmed that Tamil Nadu, under Chief Minister M K Stalin, is poised to lead India's economic growth.